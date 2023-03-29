Nick Khan Assures Vince McMahon 'Not That Involved' With WWE Creative, Has Own Dynamic With Triple H

Over the last several weeks, rumors have emerged claiming that WWE Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon is back in charge of the company's creative direction. According to CEO Nick Khan, however, that simply isn't true. Speaking on the "Marchand and Ourand" podcast, Khan shut down the rumors of a return to the old status quo; however, the CEO stopped short of saying McMahon has no involvement whatsoever. Asked how hands-on McMahon is with the creative process at WWE, Khan responded by stating McMahon is "not that involved." Khan went on to clarify that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is firmly in place as the head of creative, while also noting that Levesque is McMahon's son-in-law.

"They have their own dynamic," Khan said. "From my point of view, things have been terrific for the last couple of months since Vince returned." McMahon reinstated himself to the company's board of directors back in January, following a short-term "retirement" that saw him step down last year due to allegations of sexual harassment and "hush money" payments.

McMahon's return reportedly was to allow him to shepherd a sale of WWE, with talks "going quite well" so far. It has been previously reported that the company is set to meet with potential buyers in April, so it may not be too long before official news emerges on the direction of WWE moving forward. Should the company fail to find a buyer at the right price, they also have lucrative media rights deals to fall back on, all of which are set to expire around the same time in 2024, with negotiations to take place this year.