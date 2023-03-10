WWE Reportedly Meeting With Potential Buyers In April, No Guarantee Of Sale

2023 has had no shortage of big stories during its first three months, from the return of Vince McMahon to the Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline, the return of Vince McMahon, AEW Revolution, and has the return of Vince McMahon been mentioned yet? But all may pale in comparison to the fallout from McMahon forcing this way back into WWE power, mainly because his power play was done with the stated intent of trying to sell the company.

Or was it? In a recent CNBC article focusing on WWE's attempt to legalize betting on their matches, it was noted by two sources that the company was looking to meet with potential buyers in April, in what was described as "first-round bids." However, it was also stated that WWE is giving no assurances that a sale will happen, potentially landing WWE in a situation where it remains under its current ownership structure.

This is not altogether surprising, as WWE itself has claimed that a sale isn't definite. The new information however is contradictory to some reports and statements, including some made by WWE CEO Nick Khan. In a January interview with CNBC, Khan stated that he expected the sale process of WWE to be quick, even suggesting it could be complete by April, whereas this new report suggests that will not be the case.

The new information also comes at a time when WWE appears to be losing potential bidders instead of gaining them, with Endeavor notably suggesting it will not be looking to purchase the company. Some have speculated the lack of bidders is due to the potentially high price tag, which McMahon reportedly set at $9 billion.