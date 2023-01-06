Details Of WWE Employee Meeting Following The Return Of Vince McMahon

Six days into 2023, Vince McMahon is already the biggest story of the year, much like he was last year with his exit from the company amid investigations into allegations of misconduct. Just five months later, McMahon is now back, having reassumed his place on the WWE Board of Directors along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, with five other people leaving the board, either by removal or resignation. The move comes as speculation of a sale, supposedly to be spearheaded by McMahon, has gained steam.

There was a meeting for all WWE employees Friday afternoon. PWInsider obtained several anecdotes from the meeting, stating it was for only employees, with no talent present. The meeting lasted for about ten minutes, and despite being scheduled to start at 3:30 PM EST, was ultimately delayed fifteen minutes for undisclosed reasons.

Described as a "rah-rah" meeting to raise spirits, sources told PWInsider that McMahon was announced as being back on the Board of Directors, but that Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick (the latter three led the meeting) would all maintain their current roles "at this time." It was also stressed to employees that the move was a positive one, allowing WWE to maximize future revenue sales, and gauge the market for a sale.

However, it was also stressed to employees that a sale was not definite, and shouldn't be assumed to happen, with Vince McMahon having the final say over that decision. In addition, the idea of WWE being taken private again, as it was until 1999, was floated as a possible avenue, provided it was the "best outcome for shareholders." It was noted that employee questions were not taken during the meeting.