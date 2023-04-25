Multiple Segments Involving Female Talent Again Cut From WWE Raw

Vince McMahon was not physically present at this week's "WWE Raw" in Chicago, but made his presence felt by making significant changes to the show from a remote location.

According to "PWInsiderElite," some of the female talents, namely Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Sonya Deville, Tamina, and Zelina Vega, were most impacted by the McMahon-ordered rewrites. While LeRae and Niven were slated to appear in a segment together, presumably to advance their recent rivalry, Adam Pearce was scheduled to be involved in a backstage segment with several female stars, one of whom was to be Deville.

However, both segments were scrapped and the time was reportedly allotted to a backstage confrontation between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL, which ultimately set up a six-woman match for later on the show.

The report by Mike Johnson also said that Tamina — who was backstage at the taping — could've been another whose backstage segment was cut, but Johnson couldn't confirm the same.

Meanwhile, Vega was also backstage but did not appear alongside her LWO stablemates, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, who wrestled The Bloodline in a six-man match. Vega is currently in a rivalry with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who also did not appear on Monday's show. Vega could've been kept off "Raw" due to Ripley's absence and could appear on the blue brand later this week.

The scrapping of segments involving female talents is becoming somewhat of a trend. According to "PWInsider," several female wrestlers were left off the April 17 "Raw" as well, drawing the ire of talents who were upset that the changes happened late in the day and were brought about by late rewrites. It now remains to be seen if the trend will continue going into next week's "Raw," which will be the final stop before Backlash.