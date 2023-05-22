Kurt Angle Reveals The One WWE Program He Regrets In His Career

Kurt Angle has participated in many memorable WWE storylines, but his program with Booker T in 2005 isn't one of his favorites. The storyline saw Angle become obsessed with Booker's wife, Sharmell, and let's just say that the Olympic gold medalist didn't enjoy playing a stalkerish character.

On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," he explained that WWE took chances with him, creatively speaking, as they knew they could rely on him. That's why he was given a versatile range of programs. However, he wasn't a fan of everything he was asked to do, noting that the storyline with Booker and his wife was the worst of them all.

"I totally regret it. I didn't want any part of it. Even though I got to wrestle Booker, I'd rather not wrestle Booker than do what I had to do with Sharmell."

While he believes that Sharmell was good for Booker, Angle said that she didn't need to be part of the program as their feud had good heat beforehand. According to the Olympic gold medalist, Vince McMahon probably wanted to add her to the mix due to the chemistry that she had with Booker. If Angle had his way, Sharmell would have been left out of the storyline, but he knew that WWE's head honcho wanted the story to be edgy. "Vince that this thing that you know, for some reason, wanted me to be a pervert." Furthermore, he believes that McMahon asked him to do the storyline as he knew that Angle had dated African-American women in the past.

