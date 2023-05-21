WWE CEO Nick Khan Details How Bad Bunny First Got Involved With WWE

Many celebrities have infiltrated the world of professional wrestling, but few have reached the same success as Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny. Since making his WWE debut at the 2021 Royal Rumble, Bunny has soared to victory on the grand stage of WrestleMania, and most recently, he clutched a huge win over Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash. As Bunny continues to climb way through the wrestling space, WWE CEO Nick Khan has provided more details on how the rapper first got involved with the company.

Speaking on MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference call, Khan explained that around October 2020, he came across a New York Times Sunday magazine with Bad Bunny on the cover. Shortly after, one of his colleagues mentioned that Bunny was a legitimate wrestling fan, so they took a look at his Instagram feed, which featured a post of the singer imitating Triple H's signature water-spitting entrance during a Miami Heat basketball game.

As WWE weighed its creative and production options during the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, they kept tabs on Bunny as well. "We also sat there on Bad Bunny and we said, 'This guy, who was not yet the number one artist, but certainly seemed on a path to that.' He was not touring, so he was sitting at home like all the rest of us. So, we reached out to him [and asked] 'What do you think of this?'" Khan recalled. "[Bunny said] 'Yeah, I'd love to do it.' Bad Bunny came in, lo and behold, our Spanish viewership on the show he was on spiked by 30 or 40 percent. Obviously, the relevancy factor mattered."