Bad Bunny Loved WWE Backlash Match, Thought He Was 'Going To Die' After

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest performing artists in the world, but it's clear that hasn't diminished his love for professional wrestling. Bunny competed against Damien Priest in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash earlier this month, with the PLE taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bunny came out on top, and during a recent conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple's New Music Daily (via Fightful), the Grammy Award winner looked back fondly on his latest wrestling experience.

"What happened that night, I'm never going to forget it," Bunny said. "I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was [on] another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life." In spite of his current positive outlook, Bunny recalled not feeling so great immediately following the match.

"I got hurt. My back. ... My whole body, bro," Bunny continued. "I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it's part of it."

Though he's played a prominent part in wrestling over the last several months, Bunny hasn't lost sight of his music career. The hip-hop artist appeared on New Music Daily to promote a new song he released yesterday, titled "Where She Goes," and served as one of the headliners for this year's Coachella in April, just days before his most recent WWE match. It's unclear when exactly Bad Bunny intends to return to WWE, but it seems unlikely the 29-year-old is entirely finished with professional wrestling.