Matt Hardy Details His Twitter Account Getting Hacked Last Weekend

AEW star Matt Hardy's Twitter account was hacked recently, and whoever was responsible took it as an opportunity to post some bizarre tweets in an attempt to cause drama. While Hardy didn't enjoy the situation, his wife, Reby Hardy, was more upset about the incident than he was.

According to the AEW star on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," he found out that he'd been hacked while he and his wife were at Sick New World in Las Vegas. He said that the festival was a Mother's Day gift that featured many of her favorite bands, so Reby was naturally upset when she spent some of it dealing with his situation.

"This guy was able to get into my account and I'm telling my wife this, and she's like, 'Holy f***, let me do this. Let me try and help you out.' So now she's in the midst of a battle against this hacker... she's like battling the hacker back and forth and her band Korn is playing, and I felt so bad for her."

Hardy said that the hacker's tweets from his account made her feel "aggravated," which lessened their enjoyment of the concert. "We enjoyed the day overall, but it really did put a big damper on the concert, this hacker doing this thing."

The good news, though, is that he was able to get his account back a few days later, and he has a two-step authenticator to prevent his social media from being accessed again. The incident also inspired Stokely Hathaway to roast Hardy on Twitter, adding more heat to their AEW feud.

