Stokely Hathaway Roasts Matt Hardy For Twitter Account Getting Hacked

Getting your Twitter account hacked is typically no laughing matter. But if you've been embroiled in a months-long feud with someone, one's perception may different.

Such is the case with Stokely Hathaway in regards to Matt Hardy's Twitter account being hacked over the weekend. While Matt's wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter Saturday night to declare "MATTS ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. DO NOT ENGAGE. F***ING LOSERS," his old friend from The Firm took the opportunity to rib Hardy, tweeting "Getting your account hacked by a teenager in Singapore on Windows 98 is nasty work."

Hathaway, who was on the losing end of The Firm Deletion Match during the May 5 episode of "AEW Rampage," also took a moment to state his innocence, adding "All questions are now directed to my attorney."