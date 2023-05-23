Dominik Mysterio Had An Easy Transition From ThunderDome To Live Crowds

The ThunderDome era was a unique period for WWE that fans may not always think about, but it brought about the in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio, who is one of the most hated heel stars presently in the company. Debuting during that period allowed him to compete without the pressure of a live audience, but even though that change was a drastic one, when the WWE Universe returned, he found it easy.

Mysterio credited those around him for making the situation easy, particularly the experienced talent he worked with regularly. At the time, Mysterio still worked alongside his father which was a big learning opportunity for him as a performer.

"Just the way that they were explaining things to me. I started in the ThunderDome, and as soon as we went back to live crowds I was tagging with my dad and John Cena against Roman Reigns and The Usos. I had about five of the greatest wrestlers to do it in one ring, and then you have me," he said to "G-Moniy."

"That transition, to be able to just pick things up, was very eye-opening for me, and the way that they guided me through was very eye-opening for me."

Mysterio now gets the chance to work alongside other experienced stars in The Judgment Day, which has helped him kick on to another level, reaching the point where he is one of the biggest heat magnets in the business.

