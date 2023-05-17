Rhea Ripley Calls Dominik Mysterio 'Ultimate Heat Magnet,' Says He Helps Her Get Boos

The partnership between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is one of the most popular in WWE currently, and the "SmackDown" Women's Champion admitted to "Cheap Heat" that Mysterio is "the ultimate heat magnet," which is helping her character at the same time.

"He's doing such a good job and I'm honestly so bloody proud of him, it's unbelievable," Ripley said. "But, having him next to me, I play off of him, and the closer I get to him the more people hate it. I don't know if it's a jealousy thing or just a hate thing because of Dom but I try and work with that."

Getting heat is crucial to Ripley's current act in The Judgment Day, but that can be a curse at times as heels can sometimes end up being viewed as the "cool" character. That's something that Ripley sees herself in movies with certain characters, and was clear at WrestleMania 39 when "Mami" was cheered by fans, despite being the heel for that match.

"For me, it's sort of easy to get back to it at a point when the guys are wrestling," she said about regaining heat. "When people see me hit another man and they can't get me back or they choose not to, they hate that. They instantly want to see me get hit as well so that's something that definitely helps in a way."

Even though Ripley does get a lot of heat with fans, she did admit to wanting people to boo her more as she continues her run with the title.

