AEW's House Of Black Is A Better Judgment Day Than WWE's

The Undertaker was lightning in a bottle. From wrestling zombie to bat-winged phantom of the opera to satanic leader of a corporate cult, The Undertaker always found a way to be Heavy Metal. Before "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was doing it literally, Undertaker was giving a middle finger to that timeless monolith of the 20th century, "The Man."

The Undertaker was Metallica. The Undertaker was Bart Simpson. The Undertaker was inimitable. The Undertaker was 30 years ago.

Those punk kids flipping-off their principal have become the principal or their father or the police chief — in short, they've become "The Man." Times change, and what was once an edgy and cool rock act is now simply the kind of old-man theatrics that anyone can experience on a summer night at the State Fair. Nothing gold can stay.

This is ultimately WWE's problem with The Judgment Day. A group meant to lend a supernatural aura to a WWE Hall of Famer was unable to take their ideas for "supernatural" and "satanic" out of the '90s and tap into what feels cool and dangerous in the 2020s. In this way, The Judgment Day have been lapped by a darker and cooler group, The House of Black.

Both groups feel like they're poised for continued success, but Judgment Day have all but abandoned their quest to create the "new Undertaker." Meanwhile, House of Black's creativity has made them a better successor to Undertaker's dark throne, and in that way are a better Judgment Day, than Judgment Day ever will be.