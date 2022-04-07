Brody King was a guest on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast recently and spoke about the House Of Black.

He believes that Malakai Black has a specific version for the faction and what he wants to get out of it. Then it is up to him and Buddy Matthews to riff from those ideas.

“I think Malakai has a very specific vision in mind for the House Of Black,” he said. “But, you know, if it fits very much into what my aesthetic and beliefs and everything else are. When it comes to, usually he will have an idea. And then he will bring it up to Buddy and I. Then we just kind of riff off of that. I think it’s funny because I think this is very different for Buddy.

“Like he’s not used to the darker end of things, or like the religious queues that we have in our stuff. The tattoos obviously. So, kind of teaching him, he will come to us and be like, ‘what do you think about this?’ And we will be like, ‘well, that’s a bit more Slipknot, we are kind of going a bit more death metal or black metal.’ So, it’s like, we are able to teach him along the way of what we are going for, and what the roots of everything are coming from.”

Buddy Matthew was the third, and most recent wrestler to officially join the House Of Black faction. As noted, he has a different aesthetic to Brody King and Malakai Black, without the tattoos. Black sent him pages ahead of his debut so he knew what the group was all about.

“Right before Buddy debuted, Malakai sent like pages and pages of like what references he gets for the House Of Black. It’s all like Pagan religions and creepy witchcraft stuff. And all of this stuff that you can pull from,” Brody King said. “I guarantee Buddy is like, ‘what the hell have I gotten myself into.’

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW’s Unrestricted podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

