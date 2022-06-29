After months of speculation, Julia Hart embraced the dark side and joined the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) at AEW Double or Nothing, helping them defeat Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) in trios action. And just in case you thought she was going through a phase, her appearance on “AEW Dark” last night proved we’re dealing with a whole new Julia Hart.

The 20-year-old AEW star wrestled her first match since joining House of Black, taking on Valentina Rossi. Coming out to House of Black’s theme, Hart wore all-black cheerleading attire, in contrast to the vibrant, colorful gear she sported while with the Varsity Blondes.

Once the match began, it became clear that Hart’s in-ring demeanor had also changed, with a newfound intensity being incorporated into the young AEW star’s athletic background. Ultimately Hart would pick up the victory after locking Rossi up in a modified Octopus Stretch on the mat.

Hart’s victory continued a recent hot streak for the new House of Black member, giving her a third straight victory following wins over Abby Jane and Jacey Love in April and May episodes of “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” respectively. Hart has started 2022 relatively strong, going 6-3 in 9 AEW matches, with her only losses coming to top stars Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jade Cargill, who successfully defended her TBS Championship against Hart in January.

Just a day before Hart’s win on “Dark,” fellow House of Black members King and Matthews gave the group another victory, defeating Brubaker and CJ Esparza on “AEW Dark: Elevation.” The wins helped soften the blow of Malakai Black coming up short at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, where he, Clark Connors, and Miro were defeated by Pac in four-way action, resulting in Pac being crowned the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

