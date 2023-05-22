Mercedes Mone And Willow Nightingale Comment On NJPW Strong Resurgence Main Event

It has been reported that Mercedes Moné suffered a broken ankle during the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament against Willow Nightingale, who went on to become the inaugural titleholder. "The CEO" was noticeably struggling in the NJPW Resurgence 2023 main event after driving Nightingale into the top turnbuckle and landing outside of the ring.

Both ladies have shared their reaction to last night's historic match, with Moné posting on social media, "WRESTLING!!!! Phew. not how I dreamed for tonight to go. I'm so sorry and I love you guys so much. I'm gonna heal and be back better than ever. Moné @njpwglobal." Meanwhile, the new champion wrote, "Much love, appreciation, and well wishes to @MercedesVarnado." She also added a separate post of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship in her suitcase, quote retweeting words she shared in April that read, "Would you look at that! Ya girl's debuting for New Japan and I'm looking to go home a much heavier suitcase."