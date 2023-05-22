WWE Talent Reportedly Not Expecting Anything To Come Out Of Recent Gambling Talk

It was recently reported that WWE was interested in getting involved in the gambling space, which would allow fans to bet on the match results. This had caused concern amongst talents according to Fightful Select, but that has since calmed as people don't believe there is a real possibility of it happening.

No WWE talent has been briefed about WWE entering the gambling space, but people were surprised that details had been outlined. It had been claimed that talent wouldn't be told the results of their matches until just a few hours before, which did create concerns for the talent, mainly because that could impact long-term input onto their storylines.

Talent hasn't heard much regarding WWE being involved with gambling since the story initially broke several months ago, and the general belief is that they don't expect anything to come from it.