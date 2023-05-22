John Cena Calls Roman Reigns 'A Film Performer In Live Entertainment'

John Cena knows that his days in professional wrestling are numbered, and has begun taking a step back to usher in a new generation of WWE stars, including WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with both of whom Cena has feuded. In a new interview on "Not Sam Wrestling," Cena spoke about how much Reigns has grown since his "suffering succotash" days, describing Reigns as "a young man trying to find his way" back then.

"Fast forward to [now] where he doesn't have to say a f***ing word," Cena said, "that's a man who knows who he is, period. Is he a different human being? Yes."

Cena believes that it took Reigns 8 years to truly figure out who he was supposed to be with a character, but once the light bulb went off, Reigns plumbed his reserves of stoicism and nuance to captivate the audience.

"He's such a nuanced performer," Cena professed, "...he's a film performer in live entertainment." According to Cena the absence of a crowd during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic killed the polarization of Roman Reigns that had been holding him back.

"He's really good," Cena continued, "and when you took away that thing that I built 'the company's pushing this guy, go against him just to do the thing!' 'But he's really good!' 'Nah, forget it, it's gonna be chaos, we run the asylum.' I love that but it doesn't help someone like Roman find confidence."

According to the former WWE Champion, Reigns is no longer wearing a costume or a mask, he's molding his persona with the clay of his own personality.

"He gives of himself, he is himself." Cena describes Reigns as a "sponge" and says "The Tribal Chief" just needed the "perfect storm" to make him into a star.