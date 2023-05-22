Ric Flair Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Have Beaten Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns defeated 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked if he thinks Rhodes should have emerged victorious from that title clash in Los Angeles, California, and if "The American Nightmare" should be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

"Yes and yes," Flair said on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio." "I think that he's performing at a level right now — he had two matches with Seth Rollins that really put him in a different place. I knew he could work in the way we've all known him for years, but the two matches with Seth Rollins he had were off the hook. Yeah, I was in shock when he didn't win it [defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39] but, you know, nobody knows what's going on there and who's making the decisions."

Rhodes and Reigns are journeying down separate paths at present, with "The American Nightmare" currently entangled in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two rivals are set to collide in a Backlash rematch this weekend at the Night of Champions premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Rhodes emerged victorious from their first encounter earlier this month in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Reigns has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since retaining the gold against Rhodes at SoFi Stadium. "The Tribal Chief" will be performing in his first bout since WrestleMania 39 at Night of Champions on Saturday when he and Solo Sikoa challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

