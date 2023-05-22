WWE Reportedly Considered Pairing Steve Austin With Sable

There was a time when WWE and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could do no wrong. On a recent episode of "Something to Wrestle," longtime booker and producer Bruce Prichard discussed 1998 specifically, when revenue had never been higher. He also touched on a pairing that nearly came to be, but one that Austin himself disagreed with.

"Everything that we were touching during this period was turning to gold," Prichard said. "Stone Cold Steve Austin was absolutely on fire. Everything was on fire."

To that end, Prichard didn't see things slowing down anytime soon either. In fact, he believed "We were on the explosion end of things, and man, we still had way out there to go." That said, how things were going rarely changed the tasks at hand. No matter how good things looked in that moment, Prichard noted that they still had regularly scheduled shows they needed to worry about. "That doesn't change," he added. "You have to keep going 52 to weeks a year," suggesting that there was no such thing as downtime.

All the while, Austin's rise in popularity didn't stop. And at one point, they thought about pairing former WWE Women's Champion Sable with him. After all, she had even been modeling "Austin 3:16" t-shirts around this time. At the end of the day, talks never progressed too far in that direction. "I wouldn't say consideration, I would say discussion, yeah," Prichard stated. "Steve wasn't really crazy about doing it, didn't feel he needed it. And the concern was one of I think that it would've hurt Steve," noting he was badass enough on his own.

