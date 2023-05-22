Ric Flair Believes Steve Austin Is Responsible For WWE Going Public

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair has often been adamant that the main event of any show should be reserved for the world heavyweight champion, but like every rule, there are exceptions. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Flair was asked about WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin closing night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, last year.

"We're talking about Steve Austin," Flair exclaimed. "Steve can go on when he wants to go on. He's earned that right. If Steve wanted to go on last on the second night? They should put him there." Flair believes that the former WWE Champion is free to do as he pleases for a simple reason: "He's Steve Austin."

Flair cites how much Austin has done for the company and asks, "How many Steve Austins are there?" The multi-time world champion then doubled down on his claim.

"Steve Austin is responsible for the company going public," Flair said. "That's my opinion."

Austin's rivalries with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and others were central to WWE's business successes in the late-90s, which led to the company's initial public offering at the dawn of the new century. By virtue of crediting Austin for the company going public, Flair is giving Austin credit for the first major domino that led to WWE's current status, merged with UFC in a deal that forms a company reportedly worth an estimated $20 billion. WWE and UFC are now operating under the name TKO Group Holdings.