Bruce Pritchard Got Heat With Wife For Filming Jenna Jameson WWE Segment At Home

"We literally have the number one female adult star in the world and she's like agreed to endorse Val [with] these vignettes," Pritchard recalled. "We had this [tub] in our master bedroom overlooking our backyard ... We shot her in there, we shot her in my bedroom, and then we shot in those hedges with Val. Jenna had to walk across my lawn, which was the length of a football field, to get to the back where that was shot with nothing but these [bandoliers] on. [When] she was coming out of our spare bedroom, my wife looked at me and ... [said,] 'You brought a porn star to our house and put her in my bed?!'"

It's unclear whether the spousal heat was a work or a shoot, but Prichard eventually shared that his wife actually did get along with Jameson during the shoot because "she's a sweetheart and a nice person."

