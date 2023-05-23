Adam Cole Felt Undisputed Era Felt Special After Roderick Strong Joined

The Undisputed Era's run on "WWE NXT" highlighted the latter half of the "black and gold era." What originally started as Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly as a trio would soon grow to add Roderick Strong to complete their stable. During a recent episode of "Swerve City Podcast," Cole discussed their formation.

"I remember thinking when I first got there, I had no idea what I was going to do," Cole said. "Bobby Fish had no idea what he was going to do. Kyle O'Reilly, same thing. Then the idea was pitched that the three of us were going to work together." Cole recalled being excited because they briefly worked together as a trio in Ring of Honor to set up a feud between himself and O'Reilly. He said it was easier to share the pressure with the both of them during the early days of their WWE run.

"But when the group truly felt special is when Roddy showed up," Cole continued. "The three of us together, it was awesome, it was fun, but when Roddy became a part of the group, that's when I was like, 'We're cooking on all cylinders.' It felt organic, it felt real." The former "NXT" Champion reiterated that it was special to walk out to the ring with three of his best friends, and he feels like that era is one of the highlights of his career.

Cole and Strong recently reunited on "AEW Dynamite" when the "Messiah of the Backbreaker" debuted on April 26 to aid Cole in his ongoing rivalry with Chris Jericho. Just last week, Strong was able to beat Jericho in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Swerve City Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.