Candice LeRae Gets Squashed In First Televised Singles Match Since February

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" wasn't heavy on in-ring action from the women's division. The show featured two short matches, and one of them saw Zoey Stark pin Candice LeRae in under three minutes. To make matters worse, it was LeRae's first singles match since February, and she was only able to showcase some offense toward the end of their bout. Then when Nikki Cross inadvertently interfered at ringside, Stark was able to take advantage and hit LeRae with the Z360 to secure the victory.

LeRae, who returned to WWE in September, hasn't exactly fared as well during her run on "Raw." Earlier this year, she suffered singles losses to Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. She briefly teamed with "Michin" Mia Yim, however they lost consecutive tag team matches to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The February 27 episode of "Raw" saw her last victory when she upset Piper Niven in a bout that also ran under three minutes.

WWE has been working on an angle involving LeRae and Cross for months, but it remains to be seen where that is headed. Cross has stalked LeRae both backstage and in the ring, but then LeRae came to Cross' defense last week when Stark tried to humiliate her. LeRae's former "NXT" stable known as The Way also appears to be reunited as Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell were all drafted to the red brand in the recent WWE Draft. LeRae and Hartwell previously had a run as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, however Hartwell is currently recovering from a foot injury she sustained at the end of her "NXT" Women's Championship reign.