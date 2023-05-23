Nick Khan Says WWE Is Considering Making Third Hour Of RAW More 'Adult'

WWE is said to be considering making the third hour of "WWE Raw" more "adult" each week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics tweeted quotes from WWE CEO Nick Khan, who spoke at J.P. Morgan's TMT Conference earlier today. He posted, "Nick Khan at JPMorgan TMT now: 'Raw is 3 hours. We don't anticipate that changing.' They're in discussions about what to do with the 10-11pm hour, whether to make it more 'adult.'" Adult-themed content was regularly used during the promotion's Attitude Era.

The length of "Raw" and its third hour is often discussed by fans and those within the business, with many feeling that the red brand show is too long. "Raw" officially became a three-hour show on July 23, 2012, moving away from its traditional two-hour format. The promotion has attempted to shake up its third hour in the past. In May 2019, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced that the final hour of the Monday night show would become "downright mean and nasty" and a "little bit dirty," with the production changing to a darker setting. That move only lasted a few weeks before it was reversed. WWE also introduced "Raw Underground" in 2020, which, again, only lasted for a short period.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been critical of the third hour of "Raw" in the past. During an interview on the WWE Network's "Stone Cold Podcast" in 2015, Levesque said that he'd like to see the Monday night show move back to two hours because three hours was more difficult to produce. Last year, former WWE Universal Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins described "Raw" as "obnoxiously long" and that two hours is the perfect number for the weekly show.