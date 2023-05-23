WWE's Zelina Vega Remembers Hana Kimura Three Years After Her Passing

Fans and wrestlers alike are remembering STARDOM's Hana Kimura today as May 23 marks three years since she died by suicide at the age of 22. WWE star Zelina Vega was among those who posted a tribute. She tweeted, "She seemed like such a sweet soul when I met her back in 2016 in Stardom.. remembering you today and always #RIPHanaKimura."

She seemed like such a sweet soul when I met her back in 2016 in Stardom.. remembering you today and always #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/mZltxh5F8h — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 23, 2023

Kimura dealt with cyber bullying before she passed, which resulted in an Osaka man being fined a small amount. While the man reportedly apologized to her family, Kimura's mother openly expressed her disappointment in the lenient verdict and went on to launch an anti-cyberbullying nonprofit organization. Her goal was to help victims of slander and libel while increasing social media etiquette at the youth level.

When Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling in-ring debut in February, she sported a full Kimura-inspired look including blue gear, a green tail cape, a gas mask, and furry leg warmers. She went on to beat KAIRI to become IWGP Women's Champion that night and later confirmed via social media that she was paying tribute to the late wrestler.

During her time in STARDOM, Kimura was a two-time Artist of STARDOM Champion and a one-time Goddess of STARDOM Champion. 2019 saw her win both the 5-Star Grand Prix tournament and Fighting Spirit Award. Her last match took place on March 24, 2020, against Mayu Iwatani in a first-round Cinderella Tournament bout that ended in a draw.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.