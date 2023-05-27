Jake Roberts Doesn't Understand Why AEW Hasn't Had Lance Archer Have A Run As Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been the cornerman for former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer for some time now. On the latest episode of the "Snake Pit," Roberts was asked why Archer hasn't been a world champion yet.

"I don't know why they haven't jumped on that pony and let him run," Roberts said. "It's just what they've got in mind, man. He's certainly capable of doing anything and everything. No doubt about that. I don't know. I don't know if they will. It's not my place to stay."

Archer debuted in AEW in 2020 but has been mostly on the sidelines lately, despite being healthy. He said earlier this year that things "have kind of gone awry" with his character and mused about the possibility of refreshing his character.

Outside of a Casino Battle Royal win in 2020, Archer has yet to win a single title in the company and has mainly been wrestling in his previous home promotion New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he teamed with Minoru Suzuki to take part in the 2022 World Tag League. Archer and Suzuki were unable to make the finals and ended with a record of 4-5 in the tournament.

With Archer off TV, Roberts has taken on a backstage role, where he helps wrestlers develop their character in AEW. Famous for his ability to cut a promo, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes that he can make some of the younger talent better their interview segments.