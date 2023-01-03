Lance Archer Addresses Potentially Reinventing Himself In AEW

When it comes to professional wrestling, reinvention can be the name of the game. Take Lance Archer, who has gone by several names across various promotions over the last 20-plus years. Archer knows what he's about, but he's tired of waiting for his shot to show it. Last week, he cut a fiery promo and expressed his frustrations with where he currently finds himself in AEW. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," he elaborated on that frustration as well as where he could go from here.

"I think I've created a base to who I am in the company," Archer said. "But, things have kind of gone awry. And I'm okay with the idea of a slow rebuild. I'm okay with kind of reinventing myself and finding my place within the company to get back to fighting for those championships."

Archer challenged both Adam "Hangman" Page and Jon Moxley when they were AEW World Champion, losing both times. While he understands MJF is the man of the hour right now, he still has his sights set on the ultimate prize.