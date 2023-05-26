Tony Schiavone Says It's A Great Time To Be Part Of AEW History

With the announcement of "AEW Collision," as well as the historic ticket sales for All In in Wembley Stadium, AEW is on something of a hot streak. Tony Schiavone is so positive about the state of the company that the new "AEW Collision" logo doesn't even give him flashbacks to his days broadcasting on "WCW Nitro."

"I don't get 'Nitro' vibes from anything anymore, thank god," Schiavone said dryly on this week's "What Happened When" episode. "It did resemble the old TNT 'Nitro' colors — color scheme, let's put it that way."

The AEW commentator is too focused on the future to ruminate on the past. "It's a great time to be a part of AEW when you factor in the show in London," he exclaimed.

Schiavone went on to explain that there are still small obstacles for AEW, as this week's "AEW Rampage," their last show before this weekend's Double or Nothing PPV, is likely to be on after midnight due to the NBA playoffs, but is still positive about it.

"AEW Collision" is set to debut on June 17, but the location of the debut episode is still a mystery, which Tony Khan will announce on this week's "AEW Dynamite." The initially rumored location was the United Center in Chicago, IL, as the debut of "Collision" is likely to coincide with the return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk, assuming both AEW and Punk can come to some kind of agreement, which reports suggest has been an issue in recent weeks.