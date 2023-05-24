AEW Dynamite Preview (5/24): Three Title Matches, Tony Khan Announces First Collision Location, More

The final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three title matches are scheduled for this evening's broadcast, including Kyle Fletcher challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. Furthermore, The Luchas Bros' Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix will put the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the line against current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, while Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox in an Open House match.

Following the announcement that "AEW Collision" will debut next month, Tony Khan revealed a several locations where the show will emanate from this summer. However, the AEW CEO did not disclose where the inaugural episode will take place. Khan is set to announce that information this evening. Elsewhere, reigning AEW World Champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Darby Allin will speak ahead of their AEW World Championship clash at Double or Nothing, while Chris Jericho and Adam Cole will sign a contract for their Unsanctioned match this weekend.

Reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will address the AEW fans later tonight ahead of defending the tag belts against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing. Also, fans will hear from Ricky Starks following his defeat to Jay White last week, which came via disqualification. And lastly, Taya Valkyrie — who will challenge Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at this Sunday's pay-per-view — goes one-on-one with Lady Frost.