WWE Star Drew McIntyre's Sister-In-Law Passes Away

Drew McIntyre's sister-in-law Ashley Frohnapfel has passed away, according to an update from the WWE star's family.

The tragic news came through a family member's Facebook post, which said Ashley had died unexpectedly last week. PWInsider.com first shared the news. Ashley is McIntyre's wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, who he married in 2016.

"Dear Family and Friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of Ashley," the update from Wendy Frohnapfel read. "She was so deeply loved as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin & friend to so many. She was an incredibly smart, beautiful, and caring person who fought for the inclusion of others and was proud to be an advocate for those less fortunate. Her passing has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled."

The post continued: "Even though we are all gathered together as a family during this difficult time, we cannot begin to describe the depth of pain we are feeling right now. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we try to process such a profound loss. Thank you for all of the much needed support, love, and understanding right now on behalf of the DeBernardi and Frohnapfel families."

McIntyre, whose real name is Andrew Galloway, has been relatively private about his family life, with his social media accounts primarily advertising his work as a professional wrestler and employee of WWE. The Scottish superstar did share a photo of himself and his wife Kaitlyn together at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony's red carpet event, writing, "my calm before the storm" with a heart emoji.

McIntyre has been off WWE television in recent months as reports have indicated the two-time WWE Champion and the company have been at odds over creative issues.