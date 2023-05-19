Drew McIntyre's WWE Return Is Reportedly A Creative Issue Between Both Sides

Many wrestling fans have been wondering about the status of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who disappeared from programming after his loss at WrestleMania 39. While McIntyre's absence originally stemmed from a "health issue," it appears that there's also been some holdups in the creative department as well.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the path to McIntyre's WWE return has become more of a "creative issue" now as both sides weigh their options. Fightful Select previously reported that "The Scottish Warrior" prefers to be hands-on in the creative process surrounding his character, but lately, there has been a lack of communication between the two parties. Recent pitches also called for McIntyre to turn heel, but reports suggest he may push back on that idea.