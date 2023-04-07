Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From Tonight's WWE SmackDown

In one of the most positively received moments of night two of WrestleMania 39, GUNTHER defended his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The 16-minute contest featured a plethora of hard hits and false finishes, but in the end, it was GUNTHER who emerged victorious after laying out McIntyre with a powerbomb. When the match concluded, spectators at SoFi Stadium, and even the ringside commentators, erupted with a standing ovation.

Following their epic battle, many were eager to see what lay ahead for the trio of men, but in the case of McIntyre, fans will have to wait to find out. According to PWInsider Elite, "The Scottish Warrior" has been pulled from tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Portland, Oregon.

The report noted that McIntyre was initially set to appear on tonight's taping, but as of now, he's been removed from the plans. In addition to "SmackDown," McIntyre was slated to do a local autograph signing with one of WWE's business partners, Cricket Wireless, today as well. In the wake of McIntyre's absence there, GUNTHER stepped in as the substitute.

The reason behind WWE's decision to pull McIntyre from tonight's show remains unknown at this point. That said, it does occur in the wake of reports that McIntyre and WWE still aren't close to working out a new contract now that he's in the last year of his current deal.

In the meantime, McIntyre's WrestleMania opponents will be in six-man tag team action tonight. Sheamus will team up with his Brawling Brutes brethren Butch and Ridge Holland in a clash against Imperium — GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser. Also on the agenda is Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is scheduled to address the WWE Universe after previously vowing that WWE "isn't going anywhere" after the company's merger with UFC earlier this week.