Triple H Back On WWE TV, Announced For Friday's SmackDown

AEW President Tony Khan has turned "major announcements" into something of an arms race in professional wrestling and WWE has entered the fracas.

Fresh off of opening this week's "WWE Raw" to assure fans that nothing will change in the wake of WWE's sale to Endeavor, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will appear on this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with another announcement, according to the company's official Twitter. There is no word on what Triple H's announcement will be.

Upon purchase of the WWE Endeavor merged WWE with the MMA promotion UFC to create a company worth a combined $21 billion and Endeavor a 51 percent ownership of WWE. Endeavor asked specifically for Chairman Vince McMahon to run WWE in its current capacity, which saw McMahon back in Gorilla Position and contributing to the creative process at WWE television recently. This past Monday, Triple H opened the show by saying that "the same WWE that you know and love is going nowhere" on the same day that Endeavor finalized the deal. The company that Endeavor formed by combining WWE and UFC has yet to be named. The company is currently called NewCo as a placeholder until an official name can be finalized.

The announcement comes fresh off the major announcement that All Elite Wrestling will be holding an event in London's Wembley Stadium, the site of the 1992 SummerSlam, on August 27, the second ever edition of All In.