WWE SmackDown Preview (4/7): Triple H Speaks, Sami Zayn Vs. Jey Uso, Brawling Brutes Take On Imperium, And More

Following an eventful two-night WrestleMania last weekend, tonight's "WWE SmackDown" is set to follow up on a number of storylines featured on the big show. Like this past Monday's "WWE Raw," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be on hand to address the audience live. It's unknown if Levesque has a major announcement in light of the company's recent merger with Endeavor, or if fans can expect another speech reassuring the audience that things will continue on as normal.

The main event this past Saturday saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from the Usos after a lengthy storyline that detailed Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline. However, it seems the groups aren't finished with each other quite yet, as Zayn will go head-to-head in singles action with former friend Jey Uso, possibly settling months of tension and animosity between the two men.

GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Sunday, overcoming a Triple Threat match that also involved Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Tonight, Sheamus and partners Butch and Ridge Holland will take on Imperium — GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Last week on "SmackDown," WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reformed the Latin World Order, joining forces with Legado Del Fantasma ahead of Mysterio's match against his son Dominik on Saturday. Now, Mysterio will team up with Santos Escobar to wrestle Dominik and fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, continuing the father-son animosity.

Finally, after a show-stealing "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship victory on Saturday, Rhea Ripley will appear tonight and "claim her throne." With Charlotte Flair reportedly taking a hiatus from wrestling, who will step up as Ripley's first title challenger?