Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working With 'Good Chance' He Exits WWE At End Of Contract

Last month, word emerged that WWE star Drew McIntyre's contract was expiring sometime this year. The company and the former two-time world champion are reportedly not close on terms, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, McIntyre believes there's a good chance he won't be re-signing with WWE when his contract expires.

McIntyre has been off WWE programming since he was reportedly pulled from an episode of "WWE SmackDown" due to a "health issue" on April 7. Meltzer's report indicated that McIntyre is expected to return in a few weeks, but there hasn't been an update on the WWE star's contract.

After originally signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2007, McIntyre would go on to become WWE Intercontinental Champion in 2009 into 2010. He later won the tag titles with Cody Rhodes before eventually forming the Three Man Band stable with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014, but would reinvent himself on the independent scene performing as Drew Galloway.

WWE brought McIntyre back in 2017 — he competed on "WWE NXT" for a time, where he became NXT Champion in short order before being brought back up to the main roster the following year. Between 2020 and 2021, McIntyre had two separate reigns with the WWE Championship, helping carry the company during a period of time with no live crowd.

As WWE finalizes its merger with Endeavour, and continued reports of a hiring freeze at the company, it remains possible that WWE is simply waiting until later in McIntyre's deal to negotiate his next contract. Otherwise, the Scottish Warrior may wind up a free agent by the end of 2023.