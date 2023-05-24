Chelsea Green Got Her WWE Job Back By Texting Triple H And Asking For It

Chelsea Green officially returned to WWE earlier this year, and it happened when it did because she asked for it. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Green told Ryan Satin that a simple text to WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H led to her return.

"No, I texted [Triple H] and I said, 'I want my job back.' And he said, 'Okay, call me,'" Green recalled. "And I was shocked. 'I want to go back to WWE, my story is not finished.' And on that phone call, he said, 'I absolutely would love having you back, and you just tell me when is a good time for you to start.'" Green questioned why people are embarrassed to ask for things as she's asked to work for WWE countless times and feels no shame. Because she asked for her dream job back, she now gets to provide for her family.

Green was previously signed with WWE from August 2018 until April 2021. It wasn't until the end of 2019 into the start of 2020 that she started appearing on "WWE NXT" and had a creative direction with Robert Stone as her manager. In November 2020, Green debuted on "WWE SmackDown," but unfortunately broke her wrist again during a four-way match. Then in April 2021, Green was let go as part of another round of mass releases.

Following her departure, the former Impact Knockouts Champion worked all over the indie scene for two years with stints in Impact, Ring of Honor, NWA, and GCW. Green was also able to win the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship for the first time alongside Deonna Purrazzo before she opted to return to WWE.

