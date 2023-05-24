Shawn Stasiak On His Dad's 24-Second WWE Hall Of Fame Induction: 'I Was Heartbroken'

Canadian wrestler Stan "The Man" Stasiak was a former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion, and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 in the "Legacy Wing." There's no denying that Stasiak's induction video was brief, and his son Shawn, also a former WWE performer, recently spoke with PWMania, expressing his disappointment at the way his father's induction was handled.

"I was so disappointed, so hurt by that," Stasiak said. "All these years, I had been campaigning for my father to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame." Shawn shared a brief description of some of his father's accolades, and stated that he would've been happy with five minutes to share a few stories about his father.

"I learned about my Dad [getting] inducted into the Hall of Fame through fans on Twitter," Stasiak continued. "I went, 'Oh my God, the thing's tomorrow night or the next day.' And I knew right away what they were doing. You know, they were going to put him in some video package. I had seen this 'legend's wing' for a couple [of] years. And I used to get nervous watching because I think 'Oh, man, don't put him in there. Don't let him show up in that.'" Stasiak revealed that he attempted to reach out to Vince McMahon to push the induction back a year and add more substance, but he never heard back.

"I think he's the first WWE champion that never got a real induction," Stasiak said. "It was just — 'Here's a video package. And here's 20 whatever seconds.' And that's it. I was heartbroken."