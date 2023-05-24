WWE Shares Rare Video Of Asuka Putting On Her War Paint

WWE fans are getting a unique look into the preparation Asuka puts into the war paint she wears on her face while performing.

In a new video shared on social media on Wednesday, Asuka is seen taking her careful time putting on the fresh-look face paint, which has become a key part of her character since returning from a brief hiatus at the beginning of 2023. "I didn't know she did this by her own, so cool!" one fan commented on Instagram. "War paint is art too," WWE said in the video's caption.

Historically, Asuka has always worn war paint as part of her in-ring character, though throughout her WWE career, the wrestler's face paint has often consisted of a simple parallel line across her face. Asuka returned to WWE from a brief hiatus earlier this year and debuted a much more detailed look at the Royal Rumble. Her use of war paint dates all the way back to her decorated career in Japan, where strong-style striker won championships with promotions like DDT Pro-Wrestling and JWP Joshi Puroresu.

When Asuka arrived in WWE in 2015, it seemed like no one in the United States was capable of stopping the Japanese star. Asuka went on a historic 914-day undefeated streak that only ended at the hands of 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair, one of the most decorated WWE wrestlers of all-time. The two-and-a-half year undefeated streak forever made Asuka one of the most feared competitors in the women's division. On Saturday, the three-time WWE world champion will put on her trademark war paint once more as she seeks another title against WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Night of Champions.