Jim Ross Wonders If All In Buzz Will Affect AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Business

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Las Vegas for Double or Nothing. On the latest "Grillin' JR," AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross said he's excited to stay in his agent Barry Bloom's residence at the MGM Grand, but the WWE Hall of Famer is worried that the PPV has gotten lost in the shuffle.

"I was always curious, Conrad, how we were gonna do on the PPV market this week," JR said. "Because we're talking so much about Wembley Stadium, one could assume that the PPV in Las Vegas is taking a back seat." AEW sold over 60,000 tickets for All In in Wembley Stadium, but the show isn't until August and no matches have been booked. On top of the Wembley excitement, AEW is also building towards the debut of "AEW Collision," their new weekly show that premieres on June 17. According to JR, despite these distractions, ticket sales have been solid.

"The card is pretty much booked," JR explained. "I'm concerned that a lot of matches are kinda Wild West matches, so there's a potential to be a lot of the sameness, and the common denominator for that show seems to be almost like a Mid-South show, a lot of crazy stipulations and things of that nature." Despite the crazy nature of the booking, JR is excited for the PPV, though he doesn't yet know what matches he'll be calling.

"One thing about AEW...we certainly come through on PPV," JR said, "and I think we'll do that again on Sunday night."

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 28 on PPV and Bleacher Report Live.