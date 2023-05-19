Sales Have Slowed For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium, Paid Tickets Remain At 62,000

Ticket sales for AEW's All In on August 27 have stalled, according to WON's Dave Meltzer.

After announcing that All In was heading to Wembley Stadium in London, England, early returns couldn't have been much better for the promotion. Within 72 hours of tickets going on sale, AEW had sold just over 60,000 of them. After the initial surge, however, that number hasn't changed.

As of now, AEW have opened up 88,000 seats for the event. That means if they were to sell out, it would break WWE's all-time records for paid and total attendance.