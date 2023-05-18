Tony Khan Discusses Choosing Wembley Stadium Over Craven Cottage For AEW All In

All Elite Wrestling will put on their biggest event yet this August when AEW All In emanates from Wembley Stadium in London, England. During a recent interview with "TalkWrestling," AEW President Tony Khan discussed the decision to book Wembley Stadium over Craven Cottage where ​​Fulham F.C. plays.

"Those are two of my favorite places in the world," Khan said. "Craven Cottage is literally a home to me. I would love to do any big event in Craven Cottage. I think Wembley offered several things that we just couldn't possibly do at the Cottage. In this case, the load in, logistically at Craven Cottage was going to be pretty much impossible." Khan noted that the Cottage was built in 1879 and while they've done a lot of renovation over the years, it still would have presented too many logistical obstacles when it came to setting up production elements and a ring.

"We've already sold twice as many tickets as we could have sold at Craven Cottage," Khan added. "I really wish that would have come off, but Wembley is also one of my favorite places in the world. This is, to be honest, my first choice of where to do the show, at Wembley Stadium."

Later in the interview, Khan mentioned Saraya, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, and PAC as three talents in particular that he wants to see make in-ring appearances in the U.K. as part of the historic event. As of this writing, AEW has sold over 60,000 tickets for their U.K. debut show without any matches being confirmed.

