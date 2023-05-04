Jeff Jarrett Was Told AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Will Be The UK's WrestleMania

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium isn't until August 27, but according to Tony Khan ticket sales have already reached 50,000 and are climbing, more than doubling the company's previous attendance record of over 20,000 fans at "Grand Slam" in September 2021. In what's already been an exceptional week for AEW, Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has been on media duty, and suffice it to say, those in the U.K. couldn't be more thrilled about All In coming to Wembley.

"The promoter told me yesterday that he has been told by multiple people that this is as big of an event as the United Kingdom will ever have," he said on "My World with Jeff Jarrett." "It is their WrestleMania."

The general fan sale starts Friday, with plans already in place to increase seat availability.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.