If Road Dogg Had One More Match Against A WWE Talent, He'd Choose GUNTHER

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Brian "Road Dogg" James is long retired from professional wrestling but was asked in a Q&A episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" who he would face if he were to ever step in the ring again, and the WWE Hall of Famer had a surprising answer.

"I would work with GUNTHER and the reason being, I'm an old relic," James said "but one that is quasi-marketable and quasi-promotable." James believes that his coming out of retirement to face the Intercontinental Champion would plant a seed of sympathy in the audience before the match even started, saying he hopes to get a "Really? Him?" reaction from the audience, their imaginations alight with the possible

"He'd chop me to death and I can promise you this," James chuckled, "when that comeback came, Jack, you better stuff in big man, because it's my turn...and that's exciting," James says he can't even imagine having a match at his age, but he enjoys thinking about how to construct a match with his admitted physical limitations. "How do you work with a guy who's fat and has no wind?"

James is strictly a backstage presence in WWE these days, and as it stands he hasn't wrestled since a 2015 loss to former-NXT Tag Team Champions The Ascension at the Royal Rumble, though he did appear on the "WWE Raw" 30th-anniversary show, where his DX reunion was interrupted by GUNTHER's Imperium faction, which adds a certain twist to James's desire to face "The Ring General."