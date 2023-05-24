Ex-WWE Stars Erick Rowan & Damian Sandow Spotted In I Think You Should Leave Trailer

On May 30, Tim Robinson returns to Netflix with a third season of his popular sketch show "I Think You Should Leave."

A new trailer was released for the show and this season appears to feature a bevy of professional wrestlers. In one part of the trailer, Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) can be seen alongside independent wrestling star JR Kratos attacking Sam Richardson, and what appears to be AEW's Ryan Nemeth lying on the ground nearby, being choked with a toilet seat by Redbeard. Later in the trailer, Robinson is menaced by Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) while sitting in a car in what appears to be a fast food drive-thru. Another person appears to deliver an elbow drop through a table but their face can't be seen. The wrestlers follow in the footsteps of AEW's Brody King, who appeared in a sketch last season, famously demanding people that use calicocutpants.com "You gotta give!"

The trailer also features appearances from former-SNL cast member Fred Armisen, Connor O'Malley, and Rushmore star Jason Schwartzman, as well as a graphic that promises "I Think You Should Leave" stalwarts like Biff Wiff and Tim Heidecker.

The show would mark the television debut of Kratos, whose sole credits have been related to professional wrestling. Stevens has been dipping his toe in acting, recently appearing on the Peacock original "AP Bio" as well as an appearance in the Nate Boyer film MVP. Redbeard has been also in the acting world, appearing on the Jeremy Renner show "Mayor of Kingstown."