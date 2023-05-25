Sheamus Says He'll Keep Brogue Kicking People 'Until I'm Not Able To Do It Anymore'

The 45-year-old Sheamus has no plans to hang up his tights anytime soon. In a recent interview with "WWE's The Bump," Sheamus was asked how much joy he gets from fans rallying behind him every time he hits a brogue kick on a fellow WWE superstar. The question seemingly got Sheamus to broach the subject of retirement.

"I love what I do, man," Sheamus responded. "I am still as passionate about what I today as the first day I started. As long as I can keep brogue kicking people, for fun, I'll keep just keep doing it until I'm not able to do it anymore."

Sheamus jokingly added that he'd love to brogue kick people "even after" he steps away from the business.

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus took out Austin Theory with a brogue kick, a week after he lost to Theory and Bobby Lashley in a first-round tourney match for the World Heavyweight Championship. During that three-way contest, Sheamus had Theory beat until Lashley threw the Celtic Warrior out of the ring to pin Theory, stealing the win in the process. The sequence of events didn't sit well with Sheamus, who seems determined to be a thorn in the side of Theory. Although a Sheamus vs. Theory program seems all but guaranteed at some point in the future, Theory has his hands full in the meantime, as he tries to fight off challengers such as Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley, who have been gunning for his United States Champion. Theory did defeat the two behemoths at Backlash, but his issues with them appear to be far from over.