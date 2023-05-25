Bully Ray Doesn't Know How He's Supposed To Feel About Jon Moxley In AEW

Jon Moxley will team up with fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castaganoli, and Wheeler Yuta against The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page in an Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday night at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has questioned whether he's supposed to like, love, or hate Moxley right now.

"Last night [on Dynamite] Jon Moxley cut a very strong promo in the middle of the show, where I did not find myself wanting the BCC to lose or the babyfaces win," Ray said on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio" show. "It was a strong promo. Almost like a babyface-esque promo. And then, at the end of the show, you get Jon Moxley cutting another strong promo about what we should expect and what we're going to be getting from this Anarchy match."

Ray said that by the time "Dynamite" went off the air last night, it was perceived that The Young Bucks had run away from the Blackpool Combat Club. The multi-time tag team champion questioned why he wasn't seeing both The Elite and the BCC at full strength before Double or Nothing. He wanted to see both teams come face-to-face to give him a taste of what was to come this weekend. Ray felt that Moxley's promo should have been cut by Nick and Matt Jackson instead.

