Chelsea Green Says Current WWE Gimmick Is The Evolution Of Her Previous Characters

Chelsea Green is back in WWE with a Karen-like gimmick, however it wasn't exactly her idea. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Green revealed how the gimmick came to fruition during her Royal Rumble return.

"It was not an idea I had," Green said. "Let me tell you something, I am not shy. I will pitch 101 things and the internet makes fun of me for it, and I don't care. My favorite thing to do is to come up with pitches that are so ridiculous and out there, but Karen was not my idea."

Green explained how she saw rumors online the day of the Rumble that she would have a Karen gimmick. When she approached someone backstage about it, they said they would deal with it after the Rumble. But Green wanted to run with it right away. She added, "I kind of was like, 'Well, I want to start it tonight. If I don't win this thing, when I get out of the ring, I'm gonna start being a Karen,' and so I just did it."

The former Impact Knockouts Champion labeled her current gimmick as an evolution of the "Hot Mess," which she believes she will forever be. She has portrayed different versions of the Hot Mess everywhere she goes from Impact to Lucha Underground to WWE. Green is also aware that she doesn't have to be a technical wrestler or do the most flips, but she can take a character and run with it.

