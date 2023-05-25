Taya Valkyrie Says She Never Really Thought About Going Back To WWE

Taya Valkyrie had a very short stint in WWE in 2021 under the name Franky Monet. After only having six matches on "WWE NXT," she was unfortunately released less than a year into her run due to budget cuts. But when it came to a possible return under the Triple H regime, Valkyrie says didn't really consider it.

"I didn't really think about it too much," Valkyrie said during a recent appearance on "Insight." "Obviously, I have some friends that have gone back. Chelsea Green is an example, and she's thriving, she's killing it, so proud of her. But I didn't really think about it too much. I just knew that if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. But also, I was kind of indifferent. I didn't know if I wanted to subject myself to being in a space like that again. And I mean, it worked out."

It did work out, indeed, as Valkyrie is now a contracted member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. But prior to her AEW debut in March, Valkyrie popped up all over the independent scene with time spent in Impact Wrestling, AAA, MLW, and NWA. She became the first MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion and was able to capture the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. Valkyrie is also in the midst of her fourth AAA Reina de Reinas title reign.

In the present, Valkyrie is poised to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. If Valkyrie wins, she will put an end to Cargill's record-setting 500-plus-day reign and undefeated streak.

