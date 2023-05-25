Tony Khan Comments On Rivalry Between AEW & WWE, Welcomes 'Ethical Competition'

Speaking on a media call ahead of this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he's open to competition with rival promotion WWE, provided that competition remains ethical. According to Khan, it hasn't always been that way from the "other side," referring to WWE.

Khan is likely referring to his accusations of contract tampering by WWE last year, with AEW stars such as Malakai Black and Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR having reportedly been contacted by WWE officials in August.

The AEW co-owner stated that AEW and WWE have been rivals since "day one," and shared his belief that AEW will come out of Sunday having put on the best show. Double or Nothing is scheduled to air head-to-head with NXT Battleground this Sunday, and WWE is holding its Night of Champions PLE on Saturday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

