Athena To Defend ROH Women's Title Against Kiera Hogan Next Week On HonorClub

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena has found her next challenger, Kiera Hogan. During the May 25 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," Hogan faced VertVixen and while the match went on Athena watched it from the entrance. Later on in the show, Athena defeated Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground Match and after the match, she tried to attack her, which caused Hogan to come out and get the best of the champion.

An upset Athena later spoke with Lexy Nair backstage and announced that she is going to defend her title on the June 1 edition of "ROH on HonorClub." Athena has been the ROH Women's Champion since defeating Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle on December 10, 2022.